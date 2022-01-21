Arizona bill could allow anyone with a CCW to conceal on college campuses

Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The never-ending debate between gun rights advocates and college campuses continues yet again.

Republicans on the Arizona State Senate Judiciary Committee have approved legislation that would require public colleges and universities to allow anyone with a concealed weapons permit to carry a gun.

The bill sponsored by Republican Senator Wendy Rogers is the latest effort by GOP lawmakers to erase policies banning firearms and other weapons on college campuses in the state.

Meanwhile, democrats unanimously opposed the bill, which means it will now head to the full senate.