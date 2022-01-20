Skip to Content
Mother and son death at Petco Park ruled a murder-suicide

SAN DIEGO (KYMA, KECY) - Law enforcement investigators have released the causes of death for a San Diego mother and her child who died last September outside Petco Park.

They have ruled the child's death as a homicide and the 40-year-old mother's death was determined to be a suicide.

Police say Raquel Wilkins intentionally fell over the edge of the stands with her 2-year-old son, Denzel Browning-Wilkins.

Their deaths were deemed 'suspicious' at the time.

Investigators say their probe “included dozens of interviews, reviewing of available video footage and collecting background information to determine what led to the deaths.”

