Marine charged with speeding in military truck rollover that killed two

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (KYMA, KECY) - A U.S. Marine is charged after a truck accident that killed two service members in North Carolina Wednesday.

The state highway patrol identifies the driver as 19-year-old Louis Barrera.

Troopers say he was driving a military truck too quickly near coastal Camp Lejeune.

They say he lost control while making a right turn, the vehicle overturned and 17 marines flew from the truck.

They say a vehicle behind Barrera couldn't stop, ejecting yet another marine.

Two survivors were in critical condition and 15 were stable as of Wednesday night.

The patrol says Barrera is charged with speeding and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle for the two marines that lost their life.