Two women rescued in Jacumba Wilderness

Women found safely in mountains

OCOTILLO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - On Monday, United States Border Patrol agents rescued U.S. citizens who were lost in the Jacumba Wilderness.

At about 6:55 p.m., El Centro Sector agents were told of a 911 call regarding two women lost seven miles north of the U.S./ Mexico border.

Agents responded to the women's last known location and were found safely a little after 7:27 p.m.

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents have rescued 78 people since October 2021.