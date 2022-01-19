Humane Society of Yuma passes $5K donation goal in honor of Betty White

Over three times initial goal reached

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Today, the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) surpassed their $5,000 goal set in honor of now-passed actress Betty White.

The initial goal of $5,000 has reached $15,650 which is over three times the amount set and will help take care of animals, as well as support the Humane Society's programs.

Donations will continue to be accepted through the end of January.

What would have been Golden Girls star Betty White's 100th birthday, has turned into a day where many supported the Hollywood icon's favorite charities.