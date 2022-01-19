Skip to Content
Free Covid test website is up and running after soft launch

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Americans can now order free Covid-19 tests online as the White House opened the federal website.

The official launch is Wednesday, but officials say it quietly launched and worked in a limited capacity a day early. The Biden Administration says the website went live early to make sure there aren't technical problems.

Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and the tests will ship within seven to twelve days after you order.

If you need more tests, the website says people with private health insurance will be reimbursed for the full cost of tests, up to eight tests per month.

The website can be found at covidtest.gov.

CNN

