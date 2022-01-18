Skip to Content
Senate to begin debate over voting rights legislation

(KYMA, KECY/ NBC News) - Senators are returning to Capitol Hill in Washington under intense pressure to pass voting legislation.

The Senate is set to launch debate on two bills Tuesday: The Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

Both aim to broaden access to the ballot box, protect election officials and raise the bar for states with recent histories of discrimination to change voting laws.

Tuesday's debate comes after civil rights leaders pressed senators to change the rules and break a Republican-led filibuster that has stalled the voting legislation.

