Crossroads Mission no longer seeing large groups of undocumented immigrants

Once large groups of 30 or more, now only about five or seven per day - 13 On Your Side's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - Crossroads Mission says it’s no longer experiencing large groups of undocumented immigrants showing up at the shelter. What was once large groups of 30 or more showing up at the same time has now dwindled down to about five or seven undocumented immigrants per day.

The men’s shelter director says two things have changed. One… local authorities are stepping in. Greg Culver says Yuma Sector Border Patrol and the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) showed up at the mission.

"About two weeks ago, they came in and we had probably close to 60 around property, in the area and they took close to 30 to 40 of them away," says Crossroads Mission Men's Shelter Director Greg Culver.

One main reason for the sporadic bout of large groups of undocumented immigrants at the shelter… false information.

"They were just letting each other know that they could come get meals here and that somebody had told them that we were helpin’ with the plane tickets and the bus tickets, but I really don’t know how they got that information," explains Culver.

Again, information that is not true.

Now the message is clear to the undocumented immigrants that Crossroads Mission does not provide transportation tickets or any additional help outside of food.

"Since border patrol [has] come through and given us a hand to deal with the situation, we’ve had a great decrease in it and it’s made it easier for us to give the supplies we have to the actual homeless of the Yuma population that we’re trying to help," says Culver.

Crossroads Mission says most supplies are almost back up to normal to continue helping our local community.

However, they’re still in desperate need of blankets, undergarments, socks, and food. Crossroads Mission is still accepting donations of all kinds.

Anyone interested in donating to Crossroads Mission can call, visit the organization's website or go to the shelter.