2022 California Mid-Winter Fair to be outdoors only

Restrictions in place due to COVID-19

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - In a recent announcement by the District Agriculture Association Board, the 2022 California Mid-Winter Fair is set to be outside and close off any buildings due to COVID-19 concerns.

The fair is scheduled to be open from Friday, March 4 to Sunday, March 13 with all events placed outside.

“It made sense to divert our energy and resources out of the buildings and focus on having an excellent outdoor event,” said the Mid-Winter Fair’s Chief Executive Officer Alan Phillips.

Events such as High School Madness, outdoor racing and the Junior Livestock program will still be ongoing as scheduled.

Fair-goers may buy tickets online starting February 25 and tickets prices have been reduced to $8 for adults and $6 for children and seniors.

Tickets will also be available at the gate.

The Mid-Winter Fair is returning in 2022 after missing last year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“As we finalize plans for this year’s fair, we are doing our best to accommodate some commercial vendors outdoors and are looking at whether or how we can display other exhibits,” expressed Phillips. “We ask the public to bear with us as we, once again, pioneer new ground in this COVID atmosphere.”