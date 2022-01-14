Over $116K worth of meth found in vehicle at Highway 86 checkpoint

Packages discovered in boxes

SALTON CITY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - On Wednesday, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents made two arrests for illegal drug smuggling through a checkpoint.

At about 6:20 p.m., agents investigated a vehicle attempting to pass the Highway 86 checkpoint.

A K-9 detection team was pointed towards the back of the vehicle, where agents found several packages inside a duffle bag and a cardboard box on the floorboards.

Inside the packages were crystal substances which tested positive for meth with a street value of over $116,000.

“I am very proud of the men and women of the El Centro Sector and the dedication they display,” expressed Acting Chief Patrol Agent Dennis W. Harmon. “We are committed to keeping dangerous narcotics from reaching our communities.”