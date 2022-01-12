Imperial County courthouses to reimplement social distancing

Safety measures to be followed

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A recent announcement by the Superior Court of California and County of Imperial stated the reimplementation of physical distancing requirements.

Markers will be placed in Imperial County courthouses to signify the appropriate distance between anyone inside.

Limited seating inside the courtrooms will be also be required.

These measures are to provide safety for visitors as the courthouses stay open and available.