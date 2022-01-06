Skip to Content
Top Stories
By , , ,
Published 7:05 AM

Today: One year anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol

(KYMA, KECY/ NBC News) - Thursday marks one year since the attack at the U.S. Capitol where a large crowd, loyal to then-President Donald Trump, laid siege to the building last year in an effort to overturn Trump's defeat in the 2020 election.

According to White House officials, President Biden plans to speak inside the Capitol building Thursday to talk about the potential "singular responsibility" former President Donald Trump had in the riot.

Vice President Kamala Harris is also slated to deliver a speech, where she will talk about the broader implications of the attack.

Congress is also planning to address the anniversary, starting with a moment of silence on the house floor and then several lawmakers who were trapped in the chamber as rioters made their way inside the building will recall their experiences from that day and reflect on what happened.

Trump was expected to hold a news conference on the anniversary, but it was abruptly canceled after allies warned it could cause unnecessary problems for republicans.

For months now, a House Select Committee has been entrenched in a sweeping investigation of the attack.

And they are working to:

  • Establish the definitive narrative of what happened that day, and what led up to it
  • Offer a series of recommendations to prevent it from happening again
  • And-- if they discover criminal activity -- send it to the department of justice.

So far the committee has conducted:

  • Interviews with more than 300 people
  • Collected around 35,000 documents
  • And issued more than 50 subpoenas
  • It's also been seeking phone records and bank records

In the coming months:

  • There could be prime time public hearings
  • Then in the summer -- we could see an interim report
  • Ahead of the 2022 midterm elections in November, it could be all wrapped up.

Also on this anniversary, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly released a statement saying in part, "despite this unpatriotic attempt to silence the voices of Arizona voters, democracy prevailed."

He also applauded the bravery of law enforcement and Capitol police on that day. 

Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Cole Johnson

Cole grew up in a small town of just over 3,000 people called Moravia, NY—home of President Millard Fillmore and Fillmore Glen State Park.

He is eager to wake up every morning with the Desert Southwest and give viewers the greatest coverage to start their day.

Contact Cole at cole.johnson@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

April Hettinger

April was born and raised in San Diego where she loved the beach town and her two dogs, Lexi and Malibu. She decided to trade the beach for the snow and advanced her education at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff.

CNN

NBC News

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content