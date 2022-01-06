Maricopa county closing election fraud claims following audit completion

Officials found 50 double-counted ballots

MARICOPA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Officials in Maricopa County, Arizona, say they're done debunking claims about the 2020 Presidential Election.

On Wednesday, they refuted allegations from a group called "cyber ninjas."

Arizona Senate Republicans had commissioned that company to conduct a review of Maricopa County's ballots.

Election officials say the group found 50 double-counted ballots that had no impact on the election's outcome.

Other than that, they say the company's claims were false or misleading.

For instance, cyber ninjas alleged a voter had moved if a person with their same name and age happened to live in another state.