Maricopa county closing election fraud claims following audit completion
Officials found 50 double-counted ballots
MARICOPA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Officials in Maricopa County, Arizona, say they're done debunking claims about the 2020 Presidential Election.
On Wednesday, they refuted allegations from a group called "cyber ninjas."
Arizona Senate Republicans had commissioned that company to conduct a review of Maricopa County's ballots.
Election officials say the group found 50 double-counted ballots that had no impact on the election's outcome.
Other than that, they say the company's claims were false or misleading.
For instance, cyber ninjas alleged a voter had moved if a person with their same name and age happened to live in another state.
