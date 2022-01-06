First confirmed case of Omicron reported in Imperial County

First case follows similar announcement in Yuma

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - On January 6, the Imperial County Public Health Department announced the discovery of the first confirmed Omicron case in the Imperial County.

Any extra information about the case is only available through officials for surveillance purposes.

Also today, the Arizona Department of Health Services confirmed the first Omicron case in Yuma.

“What we know is that new variants will continue to evolve as long as there are large proportions of unvaccinated people. This is a reminder that we need to continue taking all the necessary precautions in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” said Dr. Stephen Munday, Imperial County Health Officer.

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced more safety procedures to protect Californians from Omicron, including new booster requirements and more testing measures.

“Since Omicron is the primary variant circulating in the nation, and it has been the most contagious variant yet seen, we knew it was a matter of time before it was detected in Imperial County and for that reason, we have been urging all eligible individuals to get vaccinated. Boosters are especially encouraged for all individuals that are eligible to receive a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine,” continued Dr. Munday.