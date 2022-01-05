Rep. Raul Ruiz looks to represent Imperial County

Ruiz grew up as the son of farmworkers - News 11's Wiley Jawhary reports

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Congressman Raul Ruiz visited Imperial County on Wednesday to discuss his vision for residents as redistricting would put him in charge of the Valley.

Ruiz is currently a representative for District 36 and has been representing the district for nine years.

He says now that the district has finalized its lines, things will change.

"My district has changed a little, it has removed Palms Springs, La Qunita, and now includes the Imperial County," he began.

Ruiz says his focus for the Imperial Valley would be to serve the underserved.

"I grew up the son of farmworkers and I lived in a trailer park, my dream was to be a doctor and go to school and come back and serve the community," he continued.

Ruiz understands the life and agricultural industry and looks to help those in need of healthcare.

"The people of the Imperial County suffer from illnesses like asthma, diabetes, and it is not only because of the lack of healthcare, but the affordability," he expressed.

As of today, no candidates are running against Rep. Ruiz.

The Primary election is set to take place in June 2022.