Mex. (KYMA, KECY) - Mexico saw a record number of asylum requests in 2021, according to the head of the Mexican Commission of Help to Refugees in Mexico.

Mexico saw over 131,000 asylum requests, which is roughly 87% higher than the previous record. The last record was set in 2019.

The breakdown of nationalities is 52,000 Haitians, 36,000 Hondurans, 8,000 Cubans and 7,000 Chileans, which most are children of Haitian citizens.