Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 6:46 AM

Gun dealers required to sell gun safes or cases

(KYMA, KECY) - Some firearms dealers will soon be required to make secure gun storage devices available for purchase.

The Department of Justice issued the new rule for gun dealers with federal licenses.

Devices include gun safes, gun cases, and lock boxes that are compatible with the firearms being sold.

The devices also must be designed to be unlocked by a key, combination, or similar means.

Attorney general merrick garland said the justice department will quote "continue to take all appropriate steps to help reduce the number of people killed and injured by misuse of firearms."

The new regulation goes into effect February 3rd.

Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

April Hettinger

April was born and raised in San Diego where she loved the beach town and her two dogs, Lexi and Malibu. She decided to trade the beach for the snow and advanced her education at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content