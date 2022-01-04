Gun dealers required to sell gun safes or cases

(KYMA, KECY) - Some firearms dealers will soon be required to make secure gun storage devices available for purchase.

The Department of Justice issued the new rule for gun dealers with federal licenses.

Devices include gun safes, gun cases, and lock boxes that are compatible with the firearms being sold.

The devices also must be designed to be unlocked by a key, combination, or similar means.

Attorney general merrick garland said the justice department will quote "continue to take all appropriate steps to help reduce the number of people killed and injured by misuse of firearms."

The new regulation goes into effect February 3rd.