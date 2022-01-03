Hundreds of undocumented immigrants ask Crossroads Mission for help

Resources are running out quicker than donations are coming in - 13 On Your Side's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - Crossroads Mission has assisted hundreds of undocumented immigrants in the last two months.

Meal disbursement has doubled from 450 a day to 900 a day as they are feeding the undocumented immigrants outside.

The mission is not providing housing to the undocumented immigrants due to already being at max capacity as well as COVID concerns with the recent uptick in positive cases.

"We’re full and the family shelter is on lockdown right now because of the COVID," says Crossroads Mission Public Affairs Director Barbara Rochester.

In addition to food resources running thin, clothing and blankets are nearly gone.

"Food that we’re putting out is, is really going fast because of all the people we are feeding. So if anybody would like to get some juices, water, any kind of food, just pull up to the back of the kitchen and we’ll take care of it there. But if you do have any extra blankets at the house, we're very short on the blankets and it is so cold out there," explains Rochester.

While some camp out near the mission, others hop on the train or call a taxi.

Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) reports deputies conduct daily drive-throughs around mealtime to help prevent anyone from becoming hostile.

Rochester reports that U.S. Border Patrol has also shown up and even picked up some undocumented immigrants for processing.

"Border patrol was here. They did come down and check. And they took some back to get documented and they bring 'em back here," says Rochester.

KYMA has reached out to border patrol for comment and is currently awaiting a response.

"We try to provide services as best as we can, but as of the past month or so, we’ve had surges of 50 to 60 people per night. Last night we served 160 trays of food and it still wasn’t enough to feed the long line of people waiting to be fed," explains Crossroads Mission House Manager Fabian Canizales.

Crossroads Mission is in desperate need of blankets and clothes. Food of all kinds is also in need.

Any items that are grab-and-go such as snack bars, fruit, water, and juice boxes are the easiest way to help feed the growing number of mouths to feed.