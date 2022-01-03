Donald Trump schedules Jan. 15 rally in Arizona

(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - Former President Donald Trump is making his return to Arizona for a rally near Florence to speak at the Country Thunder Festival grounds on Jan. 15.

Arizona has been at the center of Trump’s effort to cast doubt on his loss to President Joe Biden in the 2020 election and would be crucial to his hopes of retaking the presidency if he runs in 2024.

Florence, about 70 miles southeast of downtown Phoenix, is in the heart of Pinal County, which is a Republican stronghold that Trump won by 17 percentage points in 2020.

Trump was last in Arizona on July 24, when he made a wide variety of claims about the election during a rally in Phoenix.