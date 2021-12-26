Cruise passengers finally allowed off ship after being stuck onboard due to COVID-19 outbreak

Conflicting reports from passengers show some enjoyed their trip, while others were disgusted

MIAMI, Fla. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Ports in the Caribbean islands of Bonaire and Aruba turned away the Carnival Freedom ship on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, after "a small number" of people aboard tested positive for COVID-19, the cruise line said.

After leaving a port Saturday, December 18, the ship was finally allowed to dock just over a week later in Miami Sunday.

One couple still enjoyed the experience despite the minor outbreak.

"We've heard varying stories. We've heard 5, we've heard 12, we've heard 25," shared Jim Skorupski.

His wife Connie added, "They quarantined them. I mean it was safe. We had a good time. We'd, we'll do it again."

While other passengers like Kimberly Kelley was completely displeased.

"I couldn't even go in the pool the whole time. We didn't touch one pool on that ship because everybody's in there all over each other," Kelly revealed. "Nobody's wearing masks. It was disgusting. Nobody cared."

Leah Murray, another passenger, gave more details on her experience aboard the crusie ship.

"They didn't inform us of hardly anything. They let everybody go about their business" Murray said. "The only reason why we found out that people on the ship had COVID is because the first destination we were supposed to go to, it took, we sat there for a couple of hours and then we found out they wouldn't let us on that destination because of so many people on the ship having COVID."