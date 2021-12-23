U.S. passport fees going up by $20

(KYMA, KECY) - Few things are escaping the scourge of inflation these days and that will soon include U.S. passports.

On December 27, the fee for a U.S. passport book will shoot up by $20 for all customers.

The U.S. State Department says the price hike is necessary and that it will ensure it continues to produce one of the most “secure travel and identity documents in the world.”

With the pandemic dragging on, you may be wondering where that passport can take you.