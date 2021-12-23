1-8/Imperial Avenue interchange officially opens

New interchange to help with traffic flow

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Interstate 8 (I-8) and Imperial Avenue Interchange has opened for public use in time for the holidays.

“The successful opening of the I-8/Imperial Avenue Interchange is just one example of improved mobility for the traveling public in the great city of El Centro and for the entire Imperial Valley region,” Caltrans Director Toks Omishakin said. “The project allows trucks, buses and RV’s to travel through the area safely while reducing the risk of rear-end collisions between cars and slow-moving vehicles.”

This $44 million project first began in April 2020 and opened on Tuesday, December 21, which was announced by Caltrans, the Imperial County Transportation Commission (ICTC), Imperial County, the city of El Centro and California Highway Patrol.

“The I-8/Imperial Interchange Project highlights the dynamic partnership between Caltrans, the Imperial County Transportation Commission, Imperial County and the City of El Centro,” stated Caltrans District 11 Director Gustavo Dallarda.

Opening the interchange brings hope to improve traffic flow and traffic safety.

“We are excited to complete the project in partnership with Caltrans as it has been a part of our long-range plan for over 20 years,” said Imperial County Transportation Commission Interim Executive Director David Aguirre.