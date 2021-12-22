ICE launching body cam program

(KYMA, KECY) - Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is launching its first body-worn camera pilot program.

The move is aimed at catching up with local law enforcement agencies and promoting transparency.

The agency is kicking off the six month pilot program in three regions: Houston, New York City, and Newark, New Jersey.

The pilot will include about 55 members of the division's special response teams.

Officials say recording will be prohibited in places where cameras generally are not allowed or permissible like locker rooms, dressing rooms or medical facilities.

Encounters with undercover officers or confidential informants and cooperating defendants will also be barred from recording.

ICE personnel will be required to tell people that they are being recorded.