Amazon delivery driver saves woman in dog attack

Incident caught on camera through family's Ring doorbell

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - A family is thanking an Amazon delivery driver after the employee saved their daughter and pet from a dog attack.

Michael Ray and his daughter Lauren had the chance to thank Stephanie Lontz, the Amazon worker, Friday.

Lontz put herself in front of the attack dog. This let Lauren and her pet get inside safely.

"The screams made me think of my own child. I would only hope someone would jump in and help her if she was in a similar situation," shared Lontz. "I wouldn't even think its motherly, it's just- it's the human thing to do."

According to her, Amazon delivery drivers go through so much that isn't captured on camera.

"Two days prior I had been bit by a dog, two days before that I had saved a baby that wasnt even two-years-old yet- locked in a house," recalled Lontz. "I mean, we really go through a lot, and we're there when other people aren't, and sometimes its not even recognized. I have a coworker who put out a fire the other day; it's just- we're really there when sometimes nobody's there."

Amazon members along with 702 logistics, the local courier company contracted by Amazon, surprised Lontz and her family.

They gave her four tickets to the Enchanted Christmas at the Las Vegas Ball Park.