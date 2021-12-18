Skip to Content
Somerton Tamale Festival makes it’s return for first time in over two years

Luis Lopez

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One of Yuma County’s biggest events made its return today. The Somerton Tamale Festival kicked off at 11:00 a.m Saturday.

The festival featured scholarship ceremonies, live music and of course, plenty of tamales!

One of the festival’s biggest events is the tamale eating contest, where two-time champion Francisco Osuna successfully defended his title.

Eating nine tamales in under three minutes. Osuna says that this year may have been his last run at the event.

“Well it means a lot. I mean, I wanted to get my three wins in a row. So, I got my three. So, maybe next year I’ll be done; I’ll retire,” Osuna said.

This year’s festival marked the first time it has been held since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez is a MMJ covering both news and sports for both CBS 13 and NBC 11. Working his first professional newsroom job, Luis is a 2021 graduate of San Diego State University, where he majored in Journalism.

