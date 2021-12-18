Somerton Tamale Festival makes it’s return for first time in over two years

Cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but now one of the festival's most popular events returns - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One of Yuma County’s biggest events made its return today. The Somerton Tamale Festival kicked off at 11:00 a.m Saturday.

The festival featured scholarship ceremonies, live music and of course, plenty of tamales!

One of the festival’s biggest events is the tamale eating contest, where two-time champion Francisco Osuna successfully defended his title.

Eating nine tamales in under three minutes. Osuna says that this year may have been his last run at the event.

“Well it means a lot. I mean, I wanted to get my three wins in a row. So, I got my three. So, maybe next year I’ll be done; I’ll retire,” Osuna said.

This year’s festival marked the first time it has been held since the COVID-19 pandemic.