Vista High School celebrates 2021 graduation

Students receive their diplomas and prepare for the future

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Vista High School recently celebrated its annual winter graduation on the Yuma High School campus.

Multiple school officials attended the graduation of 42 students as they received diplomas.

“Sitting here right now is a big accomplishment for each and every one of us,” expressed VHS senior Desi Suares, who was an early graduate and one of two students to speak at the ceremony. “We all worked so hard throughout our days of high school. We’ve gone through many difficult times, and still made it through. Being here today we represent the characteristics of being ambitious, confident, and responsible.”

VHS Principal Bretty Surguine made a speech for the graduates, congratulating them on their hard work in school and wishes the best for each of them.

“You came with dream alive. You made it happen,” Surguine began in the speech. “You had setbacks. It would have been easy to give up, but you fought in your own way. You kept giving your best for as long as it took. With all of your heart, you earned this. Because you fought, you are strong and that feeling of pride and strength keep it close and let it propel you forward.”