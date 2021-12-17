Biden’s Build Back Better Bill won’t pass by the Christmas deadline

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - President Joe Biden is acknowledging his Build Back Better economic plan won't pass the Senate by Christmas.

The president says negotiations with Joe Manchin will cause lawmakers to miss the deadline.

Biden says his team is still in talks with the West Virginia senator and that he still thinks the bill will eventually pass.

Some democrats are expressing frustration over Manchin's desire to budget the child tax credit for ten years instead of one.

Manchin has said he thinks it will become an annual credit and should be budgeted accordingly.

The change would push the legislation over the senator's spending cap of $1.75 trillion.