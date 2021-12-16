Yuma at lowest unemployment rate since June

The rate's decrease is typical for this time of year thanks to agriculture work, but one local employment agency says there are other factors - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reporting

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - While much of the country is struggling to find people work, Yuma is actually experiencing an employment increase. Back in June of this year Yuma’s unemployment rate sat at 20.2%.

Now, that number is the lowest it’s been since that time, and while that’s typical for this time of year, Yuma is actually doing better than most smaller areas.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, its recent unemployment rate from this past October was 12.4%, making for a 7.8% decrease. The reason for this change is mainly because of agriculture jobs opening up, which is typical for this time of year.

However, Arizona @ Work believes there are other reasons for the change. Employment Engagement Manager Marianna Martinez says that those looking for work have more resources than ever.

“With so many agencies, so many employers, in Yuma County currently hiring, I think that’s helping a lot with the numbers," Martinez shared. "Employers have been able to increase their wages because of the workforce labor shortage, so we also think that's the reason why the numbers are low.”

Yuma is also doing better than other small metro areas. Self Financial reports Yuma ranks fourth among them with an 8.2% percent employment increase.

Martinez says while that number could change later on, locals who need work are still seeing what they can go into.

“I think with a lot of these employment opportunities available within Yuma County, I think this gives an opportunity for people to be able to kind of tap in and see what are the skills that they can transfer to some of the positions available,” he added.

If you’re currently looking for work. Arizona @ Work has a page of job openings available here.