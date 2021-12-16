Over 3,000 pounds of narcotics found in tractor trailer

Illegal drug smuggling leads to arrest

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Agents and officers arrested a man from Mexico who had connections to meth smuggling.

A 21-year-old man's tractor-trailer was pulled aside for inspection as he tried to enter the United States, when a K-9 team detected a scent.

Auto parts within the trailer were then discovered to have about 3,280 pounds of meth.

Guadalupe Ramirez, Director, Field Operations, stated, “while CBP Officers facilitate legitimate trade and travel, they remain focused on our highest priorities which includes stopping the flow of hard narcotics such as methamphetamine and opioids from entering our country.”

The drugs and vehicles were seized and the driver was arrested.

He concluded, “Our officers prevented these dangerous drugs from causing devastation to families and ultimately saving many lives, not only in our community but throughout the United States.”