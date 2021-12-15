ICSO search for suspects in deadly shooting

Murder victim found with multiple gunshot wounds

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Sheriff's Office (ICSO) is looking for the person or persons who murdered a man near the Riverview Cemetery.

Deputies say Brawley Police got a call around four Wednesday morning after a citizen found the man's body. Officers arrived to find a man with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. They called in paramedics, who confirmed he was dead.

Sheriffs deputies say the victim is a white man in his 30's. They believe he is from Brawley. An autopsy will be conducted to confirm his cause of death.

At this time ICSO has no details on a possible suspect, or suspects.

News 11's Wiley Jawhary is following this story, and will have updates here on KYMA.com, and on the Early Edition at 5 p.m. MST.