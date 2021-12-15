Arizona, California to sign voluntary cutbacks of Colorado River water

(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - Water leaders in several western states including Arizona are preparing to sign an agreement that would voluntarily reduce Colorado River water enough to supply about 750,000 households for a year.

The agreement would lower the water by 500,000 acre-feet in Arizona, California and Nevada in both 2022 and 2023 in order to help stave off another round of mandatory cutbacks.

The agreement, known as the “500+ plan”, would require millions of dollars from each state over two years — $60 million from Arizona, $20 million from Nevada and $20 million from California with federal matching dollars — to fund payments for water use reduction and efficiency projects that result in supply savings throughout the lower basin.

The signing is expected to take place today at the Colorado River Water Users Association annual meeting in Las Vegas, amid urgency to negotiate new rules for managing the depleted river beyond 2026 when the 2007 interim guidelines expire.