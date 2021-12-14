Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 5:43 AM

Sailor accused of setting USS Bonhomme Richard on fire appears in court

Thick plumes of smoke are seen coming from USS Bonhomme Richard as firefighters continue to battle the blaze. Photo Date: July 12, 2020
ABC News
Thick plumes of smoke are seen coming from USS Bonhomme Richard as firefighters continue to battle the blaze. Photo Date: July 12, 2020

SAN DIEGO (KYMA, KECY) - A sailor accused of setting last year's fire that ravaged the USS Bonhomme Richard appeared in a naval base San Diego courtroom Monday for a hearing that will determine whether he may go to trial.

Seaman Apprentice Ryan Sawyer Mays is charged with setting the July 2020 fire, which burned for several days while the ship was docked at Naval Base San Diego.

A search warrant suggests the ship’s firefighting equipment was sabotaged before the fire broke out in July 2020.

The warrant describes mays as hating the Navy. He was a failed SEAL and was also going through a breakup at the time.

During a search of the scene, investigators found bottles and cans near where the fire started. One of them may have contained a fluid similar to diesel, kerosene and jet fuel.

Mays has denied any involvement.

Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

April Hettinger

April was born and raised in San Diego where she loved the beach town and her two dogs, Lexi and Malibu. She decided to trade the beach for the snow and advanced her education at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content