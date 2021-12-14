Sailor accused of setting USS Bonhomme Richard on fire appears in court

SAN DIEGO (KYMA, KECY) - A sailor accused of setting last year's fire that ravaged the USS Bonhomme Richard appeared in a naval base San Diego courtroom Monday for a hearing that will determine whether he may go to trial.

Seaman Apprentice Ryan Sawyer Mays is charged with setting the July 2020 fire, which burned for several days while the ship was docked at Naval Base San Diego.

A search warrant suggests the ship’s firefighting equipment was sabotaged before the fire broke out in July 2020.

The warrant describes mays as hating the Navy. He was a failed SEAL and was also going through a breakup at the time.

During a search of the scene, investigators found bottles and cans near where the fire started. One of them may have contained a fluid similar to diesel, kerosene and jet fuel.

Mays has denied any involvement.