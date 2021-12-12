Suspect serial rapist arrested in Southern California

Coachella man facing several charges, accused of physically or sexually assaulting several women

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (CNN) - Jose Manuel Martinez Garcia faces 14 felony counts including four counts of attempted murder, four counts of rape kidnapping and attempted kidnapping and other sex-related charges.

Three of the victims were strangled to unconsciousness and two victims were struck by garcia's truck when they tried to get away.

The District Attorney's office said Garcia drove two trucks: a white Chevy Silverado and white Dodge Ram.

Authorities say Garcia was a pool man and gardner who would travel across the region.

The victims were attacked in multiple locations from central to eastern Coachella Valley.