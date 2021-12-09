Holocaust exhibit opens at the Yuma County Main Library

FOX 9's Adam Klepp spoke with Brenda Cervantes, who brought the exhibit to Yuma, on the importance of remembering significant historic events

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The Americans and the Holocaust Exhibit is now on display at the Yuma County Main Library.

Grants & Special Projects Administrator with the Yuma County Library District Brenda Cervantes brought the exhibit to Yuma. She says we are lucky to have it in our community.

“There were over 200 other libraries that applied for this opportunity and we got selected," Cervanted said.

Cervantes said it was important to make the exhibit accessible for everyone, to learn about the atrocities that happened during the late 1930s and early 1940s, when over 6 million Jews were killed during Hitler’s reign over Germany.

There are self-guided tours available in both English and Spanish that take you through the ten informational walls. Additionally, people exploring the exhibits can learn even more history from the virtual kiosks.

The exhibit is going to be up through Friday, January 14.

National Holocaust Remembrance Day is on Thursday, January 27.

The exhibit is free to the public.