Smuggler arrested in Salton City, 69 pounds of meth seized

20-year-old driver in custody

SALTON CITY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A United States citizen attempted to smuggle methamphetamine through the Highway 86 checkpoint on Thursday morning and was then arrested.

El Centro Border Patrol agents referred the vehicle to secondary inspection at around 6:55 a.m. for further investigation.

A K-9 detection team lead agents to the vehicle's rear and found bundles of concealed narcotics, which were tested positive for meth and are valued to be over $170,000.

The narcotics, vehicle and driver were turned over to the DEA.