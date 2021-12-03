LAPD arrests 14 people in smash and grab burglaries

LOS ANGELES (KYMA, KECY) - Police in Los Angeles have arrested 14 people in connection with a recent series of smash and grab robberies.

They estimate the amount of property stolen was worth $338,000.

Property damage to the high-end clothing stores involved was at least $40,000, according to LAPD Chief Michel Moore.

"From November 18th to the 28th, the city of Los Angeles had 11 of those types of crimes involving similar [operating method] where groups of suspects working in tandem, they worked to steal from high end clothing stores often using weapons and physical force to overwhelm and intimidate store employees and other patrons," Chief Moore explained.

The LA crimes mirrored similar incidents that took place in the Bay Area, New York and Chicago.

"The number of arrests that we've made in a number of those instances there's the tags are still on the items," Chief Moore said. "So the individuals that are stealing these are taking them in bulk and then taking them we believe to swap meets and to vendors that are willing to buy the merchandise at a discount."

LAPD is working with stores to improve their security measures as well as adding resources to better ensure public safety.