BP: Remain in Mexico policy will not change border conditions locally

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Biden administration has reinstated the 'Remain in Mexico' policy, meaning those who cross illegally, will be sent back to await the court process.

However, Border Patrol agents say it will not change the current conditions we’re seeing locally.

The Yuma Sector tells us it’s really depending on if Mexico has the resources to sustain keeping people in the country.

Vincent Dulesky, Yuma Sector’s special operations supervisor, explained to News 11 it’s pretty much business as usual for agents.

“We're going to continue to disperse every migrant that we have out to other sectors, continue to get them processed," he said. "It’s pretty much business as usual for us.”

We were on scene when more than 60 undocumented immigrants crossed over through an open portion of the border just earlier Friday. Many were from Venezuela, Brazil and Cuba.

“What’s happened here with this group is they came over in a bus, van, what have you, after their flight. Exited the van, the bus they’re were met by a smuggler. They were told to cross the river,” Agent Dulesky added.

We spoke to a Cuban man wishing to remain anonymous who shared how treacherous the journey was getting here.

“We have to go through the forest, this place is a very dangerous place. Getting into Mexico, Mexico is very difficult going through it because of the immigration officers all over. When they catch you they put you in jail, maybe for 3-5 days. You get the flu because you have to sleep on the floor,” he explained.

He says he’s traveled here for a better life.

“In my country, it's impossible to have a better life in Cuba because of the economic conditions because of the politician rate. It's not possible to live there,” the man from Cuba said.

Part of his mission is to help his family financially.

“I just come here for working and to try to help my family, my mom." We asked if his family is back in Cuba? He said, "All in Cuba, not here.”

Just before their apprehension, on the Mexico side of the border, there’s a swamp area where water is at the hip level. So everyone we met Friday had drenched clothes.

“Once they get in here they’re looking for an agent, they ask an agent to take their documents and all other stuff,” Dulesky added.

Border patrol says 90% of apprehensions take place in that very spot.

As for the capacity at the Yuma Sector facilities, there have been more than 950 entries over the last 24 hours and with the large apprehension, it’ll send the total over one thousand. That's not including people detained throughout the rest of Friday.

Dulesky says the turnover happens quickly with most only at the sector for at least 24 hours.