Border Patrol agents rescue man attempting a water crossing

Agents quickly arrive on scene for rescue

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On December 1, Yuma Sector Border Patrol initiated a rescue for a migrant who attempted to swim across the Yuma Salinity Canal.

Camera operators noticed the migrant struggling against the dangerous conditions of the canal as he tried to get out of the canal bank along the United States Mexico border in Yuma.

Agents arrived in minutes and rescued the 48-year-old Honduran man by using a bag.

A trained EMT agent said the man did not need medical attention and was rescued with no injuries.

The man was then transported to the Yuma Station for identification and processing.

“Water rescues along the border are common in Yuma Sector as migrants underestimate the hazards of crossing illegally, particularly the power of rushing water and extreme gradient of the banks,” stated Yuma Sector Chief Chris Clem. “We at the United States Border Patrol here in Yuma Sector and around the nation commend the compassion and professionalism of our agents as they serve to protect our borders.”