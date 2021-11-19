Calexico High School students protest for teachers

Students speak out as negotiations between teachers and Calexico Unified School District reach impasse - News 11's Wiley Jawhary reports

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA,KECY) - Students across the Calexico School District are starting to feel the brunt of their teachers not performing certain duties due to a partial strike.

Now they're calling for the district to take action and give the teachers what they want.

Teachers have followed through with their promise to not deliver extracurricular activities after the Calexico Unified School District did not offer them higher pay.

With about 10,000 students in the district, the impact is starting to be felt.

Angel De Dios is a senior at Calexico High School. He tells us that he is bummed to be missing out on certain senior activities.

“Since they are only doing from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., we don’t have the opportunity to pursue those traditions so we want to help them and show support for them,” he said.

Students took to the streets on Wednesday to express their disappointment with the situation.

However, they are supporting their teachers' demands for a salary increase and are calling on the district to take action.

