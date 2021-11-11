Pickup-truck driver lodges himself into farm tractor

Injures passenger, leading to hospital stay

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Somerton Cocopah Fire Department (SCFD) responded to reports of "a pickup truck versus farm tractor."

Courtesy of Somerton Cocopah Fire Department

Firefighters say they were called to the scene at County 17th and Southbound Highway 95 just after 6:40 Thursday morning. Fire crews report they found a white Toyota Tacoma lodged into a farm tractor’s chisel plow.

Fire Chief Paul De Anda reveals the chisel plow was impaled into the entire passenger side of the pickup truck.

According to De Anda, the pickup-truck driver had been traveling southbound when, for an unknown reason, he veered into the shoulder where the tractor was parked at the time.

Firefighters say that though the driver was able to exit the vehicle, he still complained of a wound to his head and back pain. Somerton Cocopah Paramedics transported him to the Yuma Regional Medical Center.

De Anda confirms the driver was using his seatbelt.

The investigation has also been turned over to the Yuma County Sheriff's Office.