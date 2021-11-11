Skip to Content
Lawsuit filed against Uber for charging disabled people ‘wait time’ fees

(KYMA, KECY) - The Department of Justice (DOJ) says that since 2016 Uber has been overcharging disabled people for taking too long to load into vehicles.

The DOJ has filed a civil suit against Uber.

The department says charging "wait time" fees for disabled passengers and potential passengers violates the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

The DOJ cited the case of a woman who was charged a "wait time" fee for taking 15 minutes to load into a vehicle and was denied a refund.

An Uber spokesman said the company disagrees that its policies violate the ADA.

The spokesman said it has been company policy to refund wait time fees for disabled riders whenever they alerted uber they were charged.

