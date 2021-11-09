Travis Scott to pay for funerals of eight victims

HOUSTON (KYMA, KECY) - Rapper Travis Scott will cover all funeral costs for the eight victims killed Friday in a crowd-surge during his Astroworld Festival in Houston.

That's according to a statement released Monday by a representative for the artist.

He will also partner with online therapy portal, Better Help, to provide free mental health services to those affected by the tragedy.

The statement also said scott is communicating with Houston law enforcement and city officials to connect with victims' families.

Scott, who was performing at the time the surge happened, was also an organizer of the event.