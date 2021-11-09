Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 7:15 AM

Travis Scott to pay for funerals of eight victims

HOUSTON (KYMA, KECY) - Rapper Travis Scott will cover all funeral costs for the eight victims killed Friday in a crowd-surge during his Astroworld Festival in Houston.

That's according to a statement released Monday by a representative for the artist.

He will also partner with online therapy portal, Better Help, to provide free mental health services to those affected by the tragedy.

The statement also said scott is communicating with Houston law enforcement and city officials to connect with victims' families.

Scott, who was performing at the time the surge happened, was also an organizer of the event.

Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

April Hettinger

April was born and raised in San Diego where she loved the beach town and her two dogs, Lexi and Malibu. She decided to trade the beach for the snow and advanced her education at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content