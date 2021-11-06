El Centro apartment fire leads department to evacuate residents

30 residents evaccuacted, 21 displaced because of damages

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - On Saturday, the El Centro Fire Department (ECFD) responded to a possible structure fire at the Posada Del Sol Apartments.

Firefighters received a call at 7:47 a.m. and the first units arrived minutes later to see smoke coming from the attic vents.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire within the attic at about 15 minutes since their first arrival and stayed for two more hours in search of fire signs around the area.

Around 30 people were evacuated and there are no reports of injury. Fire officials confirm 21 residents and three pets were displaced.

The ECFD confirms all units cleared the scene at 11:18 p.m.