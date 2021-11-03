Bell rings at Brawley Union High School for first time in four years

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - After four years, the bell is back at Brawley Union High School. The school and the city celebrated its 50th bell game victory earlier today.

The celebration consisted of even a parade through the city. Even city council members showed up and partook in the celebration. This marks the 78th annual bell game between the two schools.

Central Union High School brought the bell and handed it over. Coach John Self says players and staff were thrilled.

“Oh it feels good to get the bell back, we worked really hard, we had some close games over those 4 years we didn’t win the bell but we were always right in it, you know, it’s nice to get over on top,” he said.

Coach Self says they will gladly celebrate now, but they have a bigger goal come Friday night.

“Our biggest goal now is just this week, that is all we are focused on, making it into the next round of the playoffs because it is survive and advance at this point, there is no next week, there is no extra prep after this week if we lose,” he said.

Chris Camillo the inside backer for his football team shares his coach's mindset.

“CIF that’s about it, we are looking forward game by game, get to the playoffs, and hopefully get that trophy,” he said.

Believe it or not, there is already hype for next year's bell game between those two schools that’s because it'll be the 100th year these two schools play each other, just goes to show you how far this tradition goes back.