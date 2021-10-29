Domestic violence walk aims to help those suffering in silence

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Residents across the Imperial Valley participated in a walk for domestic violence this morning.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, on average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States.

That’s just one reason why Sandy Salcido decided to participate in this walk.

“Personally I do know of a lot of people in my family, really close people to me so this is a very emotional walk, it gives me a lot of pride to know that even just with the walk to be able to stand up against it,” she said.

News 11's Wiley Jawhary participates in Domestic Violence Walk

Gina Vargas is the Executive Director for Womanhaven, a domestic violence center in El Centro. She says domestic violence also happens in the workplace.

"October is domestic awareness violence month, and it's key for everyone to become aware of domestic violence and to talk about it as it happens to other people but it is happening in our workplace too,"

According to Workplaces Respond to Domestic Violence, approximately 24% of workplace violence is related to personal relationships.

The bigger problem experts say is that some choose to stay silent.

"It shouldn’t be something shameful but to say you know what you don’t have to tolerate that kind of abuse, love should not hurt," Vargas said.

Domestic health experts also want it to be known that domestic violence is not just physical but also emotional.

For residents living across the Imperial Valley, if you need help, you can call 760-353-8530. For those living in Yuma, you can call 928-782-0044.