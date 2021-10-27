State Department issues first passport with X gender marker

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - The U.S. State Department confirms the first American passport with an "X" gender marker has been issued.

Breaking the news Wednesday, officials share that this is part of the Department's efforts to implement gender-inclusive policies.

This issuement follows the Department's prior announcement that it would soon update its procedures to allow applicants the option of self-selecting their sex marker for passports. It also boasted that it would "no longer require medical certification" if an applicant's self-selected sex marker doesn't match the sex listed on other official identity documents.

"As the Secretary announced in June, the Department is moving towards adding an X gender marker for non-binary, intersex, and gender non-conforming persons applying for a U.S. passport or CRBA," State spokesperson Ned Price said. "I want to reiterate, on the occasion of this passport issuance, the Department of State's commitment to promoting the freedom, dignity, and equality of all people -- including LGBTQI+ persons."

We look forward to offering the X gender marker option to all routine U.S. passport applicants in 2022. We will post updates on our website https://t.co/GWGrusgDnF https://t.co/J4KLtkm44p — Travel - State Dept (@TravelGov) October 27, 2021

Price added that the new option will be offered to routine passport applicants in early 2022, once the Department finishes system and form updates.

In a statement recognizing Intersex Awareness Day, the State Department said Monday it was U.S. policy to end "violence and discrimination on the basis of gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, and sex characteristics."