Arizona Attorney General candidate makes stop in Yuma

Rodney Glassman announced his campaign this past September, and now he's touring the state to hear what issues are affecting residents - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Attorney General elections are set to take place in November 2022, and over the weekend, one of the newest republican candidates made a stop in Yuma.



Rodney Glassman is a republican candidate. He recently announced that he would enter the race this past September.



“I'm frustrated, my family’s frustrated and the job of attorney general is to protect you from the government and what we’re seeing is the failed policies of the biden-harris administration.”

To kick-start his campaign, Glassman has been traveling the state, talking to voters about what issues they feel need to be tackled.



“So we need to secure our borders, we need to enforce and prosecute election fraud when it is present, and those are just two of the issues that I continuously hear about as I travel the state,” Glassman said.



In addition to issues at the border, Glassman also has concerns about critical race theory being taught in schools, and also disagrees with many decisions from the Biden-Harris administration.



“Whether it’s protecting us from school districts that are teaching our kids things that they shouldn’t be teaching, whether its from the municipal government creating mandates, or whether it’s from Joe Biden or Kamala Harris in Washington D.C.”



As of right now, Glassman enters a field that features four other republican candidates and three democratic candidates.