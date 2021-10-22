El Centro Regional Medical Center buckles up for flu season amidst COVID-19

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC) placed tents outside the hospital once again to prepare for flu and COVID-19 cases.

Medical experts believe flu cases this year will be higher than last. The worry is that COVID-19 will still be in the picture.

Janette Angulo the director at the Imperial County Public Health Department says there may be confusing since both have similar symptoms.

“Some of the common symptoms that COVID-19 and Flu share include fever or feeling feverish, having chills, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, fatigue, sore throat, runny nose, stuffy nose, body pain, headaches vomiting and diarrhea,” she said.

Angulo says that the one symptom for COVID that stands out is a loss of taste and smell. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that flu has resulted in 52,000 deaths annually between 2010 and 2020.

Dr. Adolphe Edward the Chief Executive Officer of the El Centro Regional Medical Center says he expects a surge in hospitlizations come flu season.

"We are preparing for a heavy load of patients during the winter months, and that is coming, and normally we see a spike in flu as well as we know that we are going to have the issue of COVID," he said.

