Imperial County issues COVID-19 guidance for Halloween

IMPERIAL, CALIF. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County is encouraging children above the age of two to wear a cloth face mask with their costume this Halloween.

Health experts say a mask part of a Halloween costume does not count as protecting yourself from COVID-19. They are also stressing that you need added protection for your kids.

Janette Angulo is the director of the Imperial County Public Health Department. She says it is okay to celebrate Halloween this year, but that caution should be exercised.

“Several ways to enjoy holiday celebrations and at the same time to protect your health, general recommendations include wearing a well-fitting mask when in public especially indoors,” she said.

