Drivers should expect delays on U.S. 95

Road work to bring alternating lane restrictions to highway Wednesday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Construction continues on U.S. 95 in Yuma County, and the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) wants to warn drivers to pack their patience and prepare to face delays.

On Wednesday, ADOT's crack sealing project will move to the roadway between Castle Dome Mine Road, at milepost 54, and the Los Angeles Wash, just past milepost 63. Drivers should prepare for lane restrictions through November 24th, with restrictions lifted on Thanksgiving Day, November 25th.

Drivers should prepare for traffic to be reduced to one lane Monday through Friday between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. They can expect two-mile lane alternating lane closures as workers move through their zones. Flaggers and a pilot truck will guide traffic through the work zones.

Larger vehicles may want to plan an alternate route. Traffic will be limited to vehicles less than 12-feet wide.

